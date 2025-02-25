Previous
One Little Star by olivetreeann
Photo 5078

One Little Star

Star light, star bright...

Left work much later than I expected, but I was blessed with this beautiful blue hour shot because of it.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
February 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful light and silhouettes.
February 26th, 2025  
