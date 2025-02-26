Previous
Next
Polar Bear Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5079

Polar Bear Day

Self explanatory!
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1391% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
What a sweetheart!
February 28th, 2025  
eDorre ace
And so cute
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact