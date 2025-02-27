Sign up
Previous
Photo 5080
Tell a Fairy Tale Day
Perhaps I'll write one for this image someday...
Every good fairy tale has a castle, a mysterious and foggy forest, some ghosts and a little bit of danger but they always end up with "And they all lived happily ever after."
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10515
photos
201
followers
209
following
1391% complete
Views
8
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
1st June 2024 1:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fairy tale
edah25-02
