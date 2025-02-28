Previous
Flash of Red Calendar 2025

It's been a great month! I was encouraged by so many wonderful black and white images by so many of you. You inspired and challenged me to rise to the occasion when I wanted to take the easy way out. And I inadvertently posted a double flash when I took part in the ICM challenge and posted it on the wrong date- lol I actually like the double red there in the center.

I hope you have felt the same about seeing each others' pictures and have been inspired and encouraged by the weekly readings. So, on to March!
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Anne ace
It was a great month, thank you Ann!
February 28th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I look forward to this all year my friend. Thank you so much for brightening each winter.
February 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful calendar!
February 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super calendar!
February 28th, 2025  
