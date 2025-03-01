Previous
Shopping in the Purple World by olivetreeann
Photo 5082

Shopping in the Purple World

Where they love the game of Dominoes.

Actually, they're just remodeling our supermarket, but that sounds boring. A secondary purple shot for the rainbow month.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
