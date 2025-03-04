Previous
March Forth and Do Something Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5085

March Forth and Do Something Day

The Lego Photo Club knows exactly what to march forth and do.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Anne ace
Ooo, wonder what they are up to? I have two new ones waiting for when I get home 🤪
March 7th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
March 7th, 2025  
