It was extremely difficult to capture this ice sculpture at Winterfest, but perhaps you can make out the details of a koala in a tree. This fellow was standing next to the ice sculpture with his stuffed snake and koala posing for pictures with kids and adults. He was perfect for the job- jovial and friendly. Since it was a koala, I immediately thought of Katrina and her wonderful koala home- "Wild and Free"- so this shot is for you Katrina! @koalagardens