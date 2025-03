Johnny Appleseed Day

Jeff and I were traveling in June of 2023 and stayed overnight at a hotel somewhere in Virginia. Next door to the hotel was a restaurant with this 8-9 foot tall statue of Johnny Appleseed. Well, you don't see those too often, so I took a whole bunch of pictures of him. They came in handy for today's holiday, didn't they?!



Our photo club is having a macro workshop tonight so I'm posting early. I'll be back tomorrow!