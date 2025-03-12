Sign up
Photo 5093
Plant a Flower Day with Boris and Tad
The boys came to help me celebrate today's holiday- Plant a Flower Day. We planted all kinds of seeds designed to attract butterflies and hummingbirds. We sure do hope they work!
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
9
1
Fav's
1
Album
View Info
View All
Public
View
12th March 2025 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
lego
,
planting
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25-03
