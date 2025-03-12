Previous
Plant a Flower Day with Boris and Tad by olivetreeann
Photo 5093

Plant a Flower Day with Boris and Tad

The boys came to help me celebrate today's holiday- Plant a Flower Day. We planted all kinds of seeds designed to attract butterflies and hummingbirds. We sure do hope they work!
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1395% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact