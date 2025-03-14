Accidental Moons

I was up at 2:15 AM to capture the Blood Moon. Unfortunately my hands, my brain and my cameras decided they did not want to cooperate with me (no matter which camera I pulled out, none of them seemed to be able to focus on it. And for the life of me I could not figure out how to "fix" it- it's been so long since I went in to those menus I've forgotten how to navigate them- and standing in your yard, in the cold, in your pjs is not really conducive to remembering things either!). My usual "go to camera" the Powershot, would not focus not matter what setting I put it on even when I put it on the tripod to steady it and then the screen view cut out. It's probably showing signs of its age and is going the way of all out-dated cameras. )o; I did manage some from the T3i and my zoom but I couldn't figure out how to focus the lens in the dark, couldn't tell if I had it set on autofocus- (further frustration!) and the point and shoot or my cell phone were just not powerful enough to pull it off. So the photos were an abject failure but seeing the moon turn a brilliant red was truly amazing. I did manage one shot at the beginning of the turn which I may post at some point, but this one kind of caught my attention. I think I was trying to adjust the angle of the camera on the tripod when the shutter clicked and I ended up with this "multiple exposure" of sorts. So that's the saga and my sad tale about my attempt to photograph the Blood Moon of March 2025. If you have read this entire narrative you are an amazing friend!