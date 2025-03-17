Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5098
wsl-5
Opened a bottle of iced tea today and this quote was on the inside of the cap.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10559
photos
202
followers
210
following
1397% complete
View this month »
5095
5096
5097
5098
5099
5100
5101
5102
Latest from all albums
5190
5099
5191
5100
5192
5101
5193
5102
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
25th September 2024 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sailboat
,
high-key
,
maine
,
high-contrast
,
atlantic ocean
,
wsl-5
Canada Gem
Great! Take risks and live!
March 22nd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Very clever really.
March 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close