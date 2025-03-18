Previous
Drive-thru Sunshine by olivetreeann
Drive-thru Sunshine

I was waiting for my deposit to be recorded at the bank and I saw this repetitive roofliine from the drive-thru lane. I've taken this shot before, but the sky was so blue today, I had to take it again.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Canada Gem
Love repetitive patterns!
March 22nd, 2025  
