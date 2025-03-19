Let's Laugh Day

Our good friend Pete the Penguin was quite excited. A famous Lego artiste had painted a portrait of him and it was hanging in a gallery. We decided to take in the show but were shocked to see that this painting was Pete's Portrait! We all know Pete wants more than anything to fly, but when he told us this was a picture of him flying, we just had to laugh. "How can you tell?!" we asked. At which point Pete waddled off in disgust at our pedestrian appreciation of abstract art.





My sincere apologies for this massive upload! I came down with what I thought was a head cold, but two days ago, it moved to my lungs and I've been struggling for the last two days. On the upswing now as the antibiotics do their thing- but really worn out! I didn't want to get too far behind- so as always- pick a few and comment but don't feel like you have to do them all!