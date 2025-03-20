Previous
BLD-37 by olivetreeann
I made a pasta salad for lunch today thinking I'd get a two-fer out of the shot- one for the Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Challenge and one for "Pasta Day"- only to find out it was Ravioli Day, not Pasta Day- oh well- it was a delicious lunch!

My sincere apologies for this massive upload! I came down with what I thought was a head cold, but two days ago, it moved to my lungs and I've been struggling for the last two days. On the upswing now as the antibiotics do their thing- but really worn out! I didn't want to get too far behind- so as always- pick a few and comment but don't feel like you have to do them all!
Ann H. LeFevre

