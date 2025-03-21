Previous
Album Cover Challenge 160

Band: Flight Pattern- a contemporary ballet choreographed by Crystal Pite, set to the first movement of Gorecki's Symphony #3. It premiered at the Royal Opera House in London, March 16, 2017 making Pite the first woman to choreograph for the Royal Ballet's main stage in 18 years. The ballet examines the plight of refugees drawing specifically from the experience of those affected by the Syrian Civil War.

The album title is from a quote by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (3/15/1933-9/18/2020). "To make life a little better for people less fortunate than you; that's what a meaningful life is. One lives not just for oneself but for one's community."

Not my most inspired cover, but it was fun pulling all the pieces together from different trips last year and the year before to pick up on the band's name and the album's title.
