A Little Bouquet of Flowers by olivetreeann
Photo 5103

A Little Bouquet of Flowers

Filler! Just another view of the bud vase I photographed at the photo club's macro workshop the other night.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
March 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet ! fav
March 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
That is so delicate and pretty!
March 23rd, 2025  
