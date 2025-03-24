Sign up
Photo 5105
Reflecting Sunset
What I saw when I left work today.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
sky
reflection
sunset
clouds
silhouette
Canada Gem
Wow! Beautiful!
March 25th, 2025
Susan
Super clear reflection and beautiful sunset.
March 25th, 2025
amyK
ace
Wonderful light and composition
March 25th, 2025
