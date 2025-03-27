Previous
Scribble Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5108

Scribble Day

We're not sure what it says, but appears little froggy has scribbled us a message!
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1399% complete

Barb ace
Ha, ha!
March 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
Ha ha Sherlock and Watson
March 28th, 2025  
