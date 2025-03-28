Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5109
My Favorite Thing on a Stick!
Self-explanatory (o:
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10573
photos
204
followers
212
following
1399% complete
View this month »
5102
5103
5104
5105
5106
5107
5108
5109
Latest from all albums
5197
5106
5198
5107
5108
5199
5200
5109
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th March 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
edah25-03
Casablanca
ace
Oh yum!
March 29th, 2025
Nada
ace
Yum!
March 29th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Yummy!
March 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Scrumptious.
March 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close