Mom and Pop Business Day

This image is a family treasure for two reasons- first the owners of this antique shop were my Aunt Bet and Uncle Gene, seen standing by the door, and because this beautiful old mill was taken from them by the government under the "public domain" law for a proposed dam project that never happened. Sadly, and unfortunately, the mill was razed before the dam was stopped as were hundreds of homes, barns and other historic buildings. The Tocks Island project is still looked down upon and held in contempt in this region today because of what it did to families who'd lived on their land for multiple generations, or thriving businesses which were given way less money than their worth all for nothing. Perhaps the only redeeming outcome of it all was the creation of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area- a national park that includes land on both sides of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. But I think most people would rather it have not been formed at all and the land grab never have happened to begin with.



I have a few pieces that were inventory from the Mill when my aunt and uncle had to close it and I remember at one point they had a little snack bar/grill in the lower level. My uncle was a very talented artist- I wish I had one of his paintings- and I loved talking to him about art and painting. Sadly, he was a heavy smoker and it eventually got to his lungs. He died in his mid-40's from lung cancer. My aunt was quiet/soft spoken but she had a real feisty streak in her. The story goes that there was something (I think it was a coat) that someone kept lying around and when she'd had enough of asking that person to pick it up, she took a hammer and nailed it to the wall!