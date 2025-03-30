Doctor's Day

Ooops- read my calendar incorrectly. Doctor's Day is tomorrow- the 30th. So, I'll post this one head of time and fill in today's tomorrow. You know what they say here- my project; my rules (o; !



Since I will not be near a doctor or a doctor's office today or tomorrow- or even next week!- you get a composite to celebrate the day. A quick snap of the examining room when I went for my yearly hip check up and a shot of Dr. A. S. Prin, one of the new Snowmen of Stroudsburg who was on display outside of a hospital here. I thought I'd brightened him up but he still looks a bit blue- oh well- makes the kooky tilt all the more reasonable!