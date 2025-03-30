Previous
Doctor's Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5110

Doctor's Day

Ooops- read my calendar incorrectly. Doctor's Day is tomorrow- the 30th. So, I'll post this one head of time and fill in today's tomorrow. You know what they say here- my project; my rules (o; !

Since I will not be near a doctor or a doctor's office today or tomorrow- or even next week!- you get a composite to celebrate the day. A quick snap of the examining room when I went for my yearly hip check up and a shot of Dr. A. S. Prin, one of the new Snowmen of Stroudsburg who was on display outside of a hospital here. I thought I'd brightened him up but he still looks a bit blue- oh well- makes the kooky tilt all the more reasonable!
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1400% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Not sure I've got much faith in him
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact