Photo 5113
Have Fun at Work Day
Playing cards at work today- no not those kind of cards! Greeting cards silly! I made up packets of cards for my volunteers who send out monthly greetings to our homebound members. And yes, it was actually fun.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10582
photos
204
followers
213
following
1401% complete
Tags
work
,
cards
,
edah25-04
Kathy
ace
How nice. We do birthday cards for members.
April 3rd, 2025
