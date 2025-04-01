Previous
Have Fun at Work Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5113

Have Fun at Work Day

Playing cards at work today- no not those kind of cards! Greeting cards silly! I made up packets of cards for my volunteers who send out monthly greetings to our homebound members. And yes, it was actually fun.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1401% complete

Photo Details

Kathy ace
How nice. We do birthday cards for members.
April 3rd, 2025  
