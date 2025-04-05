Sign up
Previous
Photo 5117
wsl-7
My mother taking a photograph of someone else (possibly my father) who is taking a picture of her in Nova Scotia.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
2
4
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10589
photos
205
followers
213
following
1401% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
8th September 2014 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wsl-7
Barb
ace
Absolutely love this, Ann! 🥰
April 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
So true
April 6th, 2025
