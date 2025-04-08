Why I've Been On and Off This Week

Exciting but stressful days this week for me! I was asked by a nearby library to put together an exhibit for their community room. I have never done this before! What pictures should I choose? How many? Should I have a theme? What should I put in the display case? And how will I pay for all those frames?!!



It turns out I stopped in the local craft store and found out they were having a "buy one, get two free" frame sale- talk about propitious!



Once I decided upon a theme (of sorts!), it became easier to pick out pictures (and prompted my image to art April theme). Since the lady who connected me to this opportunity really liked how I turned my pictures into paintings, I decided to feature images that were artistic, had people interacting with art, or were edited to look like a piece of art. Most of the images I chose were from 2024, but a few came out of the archives.



I balanced out the colorful images with some of my favorite black and white images, and since I'm showing in a library, the display case will be filled with ways that my photography has connections with books and my grandchildren.



So here's a shot of some of my framed pieces ready to go- there will be 16 in all, plus about a dozen or so in the display case. I'll post a picture of it all for you after it's hung on Friday.



I'll be back more seriously by the weekend- playing catch-up once again!