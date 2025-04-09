Sign up
Photo 5121
wsl-9
I have posted this image in color before but it is truly much better in black and white. For the weekly shoot list quotes and images list.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
1
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10606
photos
205
followers
213
following
1404% complete
5118
5119
5120
5121
5122
5123
5124
5125
5122
5123
5124
5214
5125
5215
5216
5217
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
16th December 2017 12:04pm
Tags
veteran
,
wsl-9
gloria jones
ace
Well done!
April 18th, 2025
