Previous
Next
wsl-9 by olivetreeann
Photo 5121

wsl-9

I have posted this image in color before but it is truly much better in black and white. For the weekly shoot list quotes and images list.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Well done!
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact