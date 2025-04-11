My First Solo Exhibit

Well, for those of you who wanted to see what the whole thing looked like- here it is. All of the images in this show had their start on 365. I don't know if you'll be able to read the captions, so here they are from top left to bottom right:
Ready to hang
The display case
About the photographer
Connecting generations
Rachel on the Midway- from 365 to the gallery wall
The Black and White wall
Images and Ink- combining two creative outlets
All done
I mention 365 in my "About the Author" plaque in the display case and have an essay about seeing "the story" in a shot dispersed throughout the images on the walls. Thanks to my husband, everything is hung perfectly!