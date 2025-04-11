Previous
My First Solo Exhibit by olivetreeann
Photo 5120

My First Solo Exhibit

Well, for those of you who wanted to see what the whole thing looked like- here it is. All of the images in this show had their start on 365. I don't know if you'll be able to read the captions, so here they are from top left to bottom right:

Ready to hang
The display case
About the photographer
Connecting generations
Rachel on the Midway- from 365 to the gallery wall
The Black and White wall
Images and Ink- combining two creative outlets
All done

I mention 365 in my "About the Author" plaque in the display case and have an essay about seeing "the story" in a shot dispersed throughout the images on the walls. Thanks to my husband, everything is hung perfectly!
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1403% complete

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How absolutely stunning Ann, I would love to pop in and look at your beautiful exhibition. Congratulations, I'm sure there will be a huge turnout :-)
April 17th, 2025  
