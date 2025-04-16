Sign up
Photo 5127
Text2image-9
With only 2 days left for this challenge, I figured it was time for me to post one even though it won't be up for the vote.
But maybe you'll join in since all it entails is punching in a few words into the ai prompt and then letting the computer do all the work! (I did add the chickens in on this one.)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50476/text-2-image-returns!
I promise I'm almost caught up! There'll be less pictures posted soon. Comment on what you like, leave the others behind.
16th April 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
barn
farm
tractor
corn field
text2image-9
