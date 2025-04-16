Previous
Text2image-9 by olivetreeann
Photo 5127

Text2image-9

With only 2 days left for this challenge, I figured it was time for me to post one even though it won't be up for the vote.

But maybe you'll join in since all it entails is punching in a few words into the ai prompt and then letting the computer do all the work! (I did add the chickens in on this one.)

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50476/text-2-image-returns!

I promise I'm almost caught up! There'll be less pictures posted soon. Comment on what you like, leave the others behind.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
