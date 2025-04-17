Previous
Next
Everything's Just Ducky Here by olivetreeann
Photo 5129

Everything's Just Ducky Here

I spotted these humorous ducks on a shelf at the supermarket.

Last mass posting- as always select a few and don't feel obligated to do them all. Hooray- I'll get caught up tomorrow!
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are fabulous, there was a time when I collected ducks. I certainly would have bought one.
April 21st, 2025  
Barb ace
Cute find! Great frame-filler!
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact