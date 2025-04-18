Previous
Next
Animal Crackers Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5130

Animal Crackers Day

These cookies are definitely one of those things that tasted better in childhood than they do now! But the box is still just as enticing as it was then.

Last mass posting- as always select a few and don't feel obligated to do them all. Hooray- I'll get caught up tomorrow!
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the box, the cookies are new to me.
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact