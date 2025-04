Look Alike Day

Of course we look alike- we're twins!



I call them Florence (Flo) and Francis (Fran). This is their first appearance on 365 but when Isaac, Micah and I create our Legoville videos, they are always included. I think I have come to the conclusion that I have WAY TOO MANY Lego people but they're too much fun to give up! haha



Last mass posting- as always select a few and don't feel obligated to do them all. Hooray- I'll get caught up tomorrow!