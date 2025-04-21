Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5133
Heavenly Lines
Looking up toward the ceiling at the base of a stained glass window in our sanctuary.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10624
photos
205
followers
213
following
1406% complete
View this month »
5127
5128
5129
5130
5131
5132
5133
5134
Latest from all albums
5131
5222
5223
5132
5133
5224
5134
5225
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
21st April 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
,
lines
,
stained glass window
,
april25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close