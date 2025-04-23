Sign up
Photo 5135
World Book Day
It's World Book Day so I pulled one out from the archives for fun and gave it a new look.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
books
antiques
edah25-04
amyK
ace
Nice edit for a vintage feel
April 24th, 2025
KWind
ace
Love this! FAV.
April 24th, 2025
