Photo 5136
Pigs in a Blanket Day
I tried to tell them that "Pigs in a Blanket" were hors d'ouevres but they would have nothing to do with that explanation.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th April 2025 7:41am
Tags
blanket
,
pigs
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
edah25-04
,
silly critters
Zilli~
ace
Great to see the Piggies again!
April 25th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Love this!
April 25th, 2025
Anne
ace
Haha, they look like very happy pigs in blankets!
April 25th, 2025
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
