Photo 5138
Pretzel Day
I had treats out for my exhibit visitors- and chocolate drizzled pretzel "chips" were one of them. I set it up on the door and shot through the holes, making this also a "See-through Pretzel Day" Shot!
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10632
photos
206
followers
214
following
1407% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
26th April 2025 12:37pm
Tags
chocolate
,
pretzel
,
edah25-04
,
april25words
