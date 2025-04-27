Previous
Tell a Story Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5139

Tell a Story Day

Once upon a time, the Lego Photo Club and some of their friends went to an photography exhibit...
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot.
April 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact