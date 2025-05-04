Sign up
Photo 5145
High Key Spring
Playing around with some high-key effects on the Dogwood Tree just outside my office on Monday.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
29th April 2025 9:44am
Tags
high-key
,
dogwood
Diana
ace
It looks lovely with all the leaves appearing now.
May 7th, 2025
