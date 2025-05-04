Previous
Next
High Key Spring by olivetreeann
Photo 5145

High Key Spring

Playing around with some high-key effects on the Dogwood Tree just outside my office on Monday.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks lovely with all the leaves appearing now.
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact