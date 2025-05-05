Previous
Mirror Mirror On the Wall by olivetreeann
Photo 5146

Mirror Mirror On the Wall

Had a little fun with The Space Guy today in honor of "astronauts' day." I think he forgot to put on his sunscreen.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
He sure got a tan up there, lovely image and colours.
May 7th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@ludwigsdiana You can say that again!
May 7th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Cool edit
May 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact