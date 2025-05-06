Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5147
Rust Bucket
Another filler- no need to comment.
This was taken back in 2023 on a hike around one of our nature reserves in the area. There were several old rusty cars and tractors left behind in what was now woods when the property was an abandoned farm.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10656
photos
204
followers
212
following
1410% complete
View this month »
5142
5143
5144
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
Latest from all albums
5238
5147
5239
5240
5148
5149
5241
5242
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
18th March 2023 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
woods
,
rust
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close