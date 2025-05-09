Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5150
Fine and Dandy
Whether they're soft and fluffy, or soggy with dew, I think Dandelions are some of the most unwanted but photogenic flowers on Earth!
9th May 2025
9th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10659
photos
202
followers
211
following
1411% complete
View this month »
5144
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
5151
Latest from all albums
5240
5148
5149
5241
5242
5150
5151
5243
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th May 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
,
seeds
John Falconer
ace
Agreed. Lovely shot.
May 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close