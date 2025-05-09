Previous
Fine and Dandy by olivetreeann
Fine and Dandy

Whether they're soft and fluffy, or soggy with dew, I think Dandelions are some of the most unwanted but photogenic flowers on Earth!
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

John Falconer ace
Agreed. Lovely shot.
May 12th, 2025  
