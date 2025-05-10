Previous
Gargantuan Thoughts by olivetreeann
We went out to dinner with some friends today and this fellow was by the entrance. He seemed to have a lot on his mind.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
John Falconer ace
This image caught me by surprise when it “popped” up. Great shot.
May 12th, 2025  
