Previous
Photo 5151
Gargantuan Thoughts
We went out to dinner with some friends today and this fellow was by the entrance. He seemed to have a lot on his mind.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10659
photos
202
followers
211
following
1411% complete
View this month »
5144
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
5151
Latest from all albums
5240
5148
5149
5241
5242
5150
5151
5243
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
10th May 2025 7:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
gargoyle
John Falconer
ace
This image caught me by surprise when it “popped” up. Great shot.
May 12th, 2025
