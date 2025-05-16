The Biographer

Put together another entry for the 10th round of Image2text to fill in the last open spot in May. I like how this one turned out. I'm finally caught up!



And here's a little ditty to go with it...



The quiet forest whispers "write,"

He guides the pen throughout the night.

And calls the sun up every morn,

To chase away the stars with dawn.



My life He also pens each day,

In and out my breath a play.

His pen; my steps; a course that's sure,

He is the Great Biographer.