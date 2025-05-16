Previous
The Biographer by olivetreeann
Photo 5157

Put together another entry for the 10th round of Image2text to fill in the last open spot in May. I like how this one turned out. I'm finally caught up!

And here's a little ditty to go with it...

The quiet forest whispers "write,"
He guides the pen throughout the night.
And calls the sun up every morn,
To chase away the stars with dawn.

My life He also pens each day,
In and out my breath a play.
His pen; my steps; a course that's sure,
He is the Great Biographer.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photograph and ditty
May 22nd, 2025  
