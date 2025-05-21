Previous
Strawberries and Cream Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5162

Strawberries and Cream Day

The Lego Photo Club and Photo Club Phil had fun celebrating today's holiday. You could say they really got into it. No, really, they really got INTO it!
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Photo Details

Diane ace
They look like they are having a great time. And who wouldn't with strawberries that luscious looking?
May 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
May 22nd, 2025  
