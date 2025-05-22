Sign up
Photo 5163
Maritime Day
Pulled out another image from the Portland Museum of Art for Maritime Day. This is not one of my image-to-art creations. It really is a picture of a painting. I added the gulls- I hope the artist doesn't mind!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
painting
katy
ace
It’s a fabulous painting, but I think the addition of the seagulls makes it even more interesting
May 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
Thanks Katy- it was quite lovely but I just felt it needed birds!
May 24th, 2025
