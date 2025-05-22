Previous
Maritime Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5163

Maritime Day

Pulled out another image from the Portland Museum of Art for Maritime Day. This is not one of my image-to-art creations. It really is a picture of a painting. I added the gulls- I hope the artist doesn't mind!
Ann H. LeFevre

It’s a fabulous painting, but I think the addition of the seagulls makes it even more interesting
May 24th, 2025  
@grammyn Thanks Katy- it was quite lovely but I just felt it needed birds!
May 24th, 2025  
