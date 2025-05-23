Sign up
Previous
Photo 5164
Timeless Treasures
Playing around with a flat-lay I took the other day. I've done something like this before, but this time I was blending some color into the sepia treatment to add to the nostalgic feeling of it all.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1414% complete
View this month »
Tags
sepia
,
antique
,
flat-lay
Corinne C
ace
Charming composition and great edit
May 24th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV I can’t say anything other than I think it’s absolutely perfect. You have blended the processing with the subject beautifully to give it a very vintage look.
May 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@corinnec
@grammyn
Thank you Ladies! And thanks to both of you for the favs!
May 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
You’ve really nailed the look here. Great work!
May 24th, 2025
essiesue
Your composition is lovely and very authentic in sepia. fav
May 24th, 2025
Thank you Ladies! And thanks to both of you for the favs!