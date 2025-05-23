Previous
Timeless Treasures by olivetreeann
Photo 5164

Timeless Treasures

Playing around with a flat-lay I took the other day. I've done something like this before, but this time I was blending some color into the sepia treatment to add to the nostalgic feeling of it all.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1414% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Charming composition and great edit
May 24th, 2025  
katy ace
FAV I can’t say anything other than I think it’s absolutely perfect. You have blended the processing with the subject beautifully to give it a very vintage look.
May 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@corinnec @grammyn

Thank you Ladies! And thanks to both of you for the favs!
May 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
You’ve really nailed the look here. Great work!
May 24th, 2025  
essiesue
Your composition is lovely and very authentic in sepia. fav
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact