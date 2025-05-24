Sign up
Photo 5165
The Door on the Chapel
While this may not seem like a Scavenger Hunt image- an interesting or unique door is on the list of the Scavenger Hunt our photo club is taking part in right now. Check that one off the list!
24th May 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10687
photos
202
followers
211
following
1415% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th May 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
columcille
,
edah25-05
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@joansmor
Thanks Joan! I don't think you got back to this chapel when we visited here. I think you stayed up by the stone circle. I don't remember now.
May 25th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this
May 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you Christine and thank you for the fav too!
May 25th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks very old but you got a nice crisp shot of it
May 25th, 2025
