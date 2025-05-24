Previous
The Door on the Chapel by olivetreeann
Photo 5165

The Door on the Chapel

While this may not seem like a Scavenger Hunt image- an interesting or unique door is on the list of the Scavenger Hunt our photo club is taking part in right now. Check that one off the list!
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@joansmor Thanks Joan! I don't think you got back to this chapel when we visited here. I think you stayed up by the stone circle. I don't remember now.
May 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
May 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you Christine and thank you for the fav too!
May 25th, 2025  
katy ace
It looks very old but you got a nice crisp shot of it
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact