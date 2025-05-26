Previous
An Open and Shut Case by olivetreeann
Photo 5167

An Open and Shut Case

This the gate that leads into Columcille, nicely left open for today's word list. And yes, I closed it after going through. (o:
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1415% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact