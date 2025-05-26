Sign up
Photo 5167
An Open and Shut Case
This the gate that leads into Columcille, nicely left open for today's word list. And yes, I closed it after going through. (o:
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
7
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
24th May 2025 2:58pm
open
gate
may25words
