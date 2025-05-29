Previous
Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day by olivetreeann
Photo 5170

Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day

Who thinks these holidays up?
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
I'm not sure, but you aced this one!
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
That does sound strange but you did a wonderful job here.
May 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A strange hols.! - glad you could reach - and no other clutter on top of your fridge !!
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact