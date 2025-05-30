Previous
Fun in the Sun by olivetreeann
Fun in the Sun

Spotted at the edge of a large pond at the garden center. It's not the best of pictures since we were so far away, but to see three Snapping Turtles and one Painted Turtle all sunning on themselves on the same log was unusual!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

@olivetreeann
