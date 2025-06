Half Way to a Beat

I had a couple filler shots I ended up not using in May, so I'll put them in when needed in June. I spent all afternoon working on a photo book for my grandson Micah. I don't know if they were working on the website or a million people decided to do the same thing, but it ate up all my extra time today- so- you get this!



It was originally taken at a concert in our church in 2022.