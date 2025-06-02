Sign up
Photo 5175
Marimba Magic
Keeping the albums up to date with some older images I played around with but never posted.
From an image taken at a concert at our church in 2022.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10710
photos
204
followers
211
following
1418% complete
5170
5171
5172
5173
5174
5175
5176
5177
5265
5174
5266
5175
5176
5267
5268
5177
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
25th June 2022 4:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
music
,
marimba
Kathy
ace
Interesting look
June 5th, 2025
